Juventus rejected for Kostic but Frankfurt already found a replacement

While Juventus are relentlessly working on finalizing a deal for Angel Di Maria, the right winger isn’t the only wide player on Federico Cherubini’s shortlist.

In fact, the Bianconeri would also like to add a left winger, and Filip Kostic appears to be the favorite target for the role following an impressive campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Apparently, the Old Lady already has a deal in place with the player. However, the Italians still need to convince the German club.

According to Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Frankfurt have set their asking price for Kostic at 20 million euros, but the Bianconeri’s initial offer was only 12 millions.

However, the source believes that the two clubs can still sort it out and reach an agreement somewhere in the middle.

On another note, TuttoJuve reports that the Bundesliga side has already found a replacement for Kostic in the form of Mario Gotze.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich man would like to return to his native country following his experience at PSV Eindhoven.

Frankfurt would have to pay the Dutch side 4 million euros for the services 2014 World Cup hero, and Juventus will be hoping that this transfer would help in accelerating their pursuit of the Serbian winger.