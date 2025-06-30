Juventus have reportedly received an offer for Alberto Costa, but have decided to turn down the opportunity to cash in on their January signing.

The Portuguese was the first player to sign for the Bianconeri last winter, before being followed by Randal Kolo Muani, Renato Veiga and Lloyd Kelly.

But while the other three were immediately thrust into the action, the wingback was kept on the sidelines for several months before earning his debut.

Nevertheless, after a long period of apprenticeship, Costa has emerged as an important option in Igor Tudor’s plans. The 21-year-old has been a regular starter in the FIFA Club World Cup, and he contributed with a couple of assists in the 5-0 victory over Al Ain on the opening matchday.

Therefore, it appears that Juventus are determined to maintain the player’s services after being convinced by his noticeably-improving displays.

Juventus refuse to sell Alberto Costa to Galatasaray

Alberto Costa at J|Medical Centre (Getty Images)

According to Italian journalist Orazio Accomando, the Old Lady’s resolve has been tested by an offer from Galatasaray who are searching the market for a new right-back.

The Istanbul-based giants have been fishing in Serie A, but Juventus closed the door on their attempts to sign Costa.

The Bianconeri firmly rejected the Turkish champions’ offer, thus offering a fresh clue on the player’s future, which will seemingly lie in Turin.

Costa set to stay at Juventus

The Serie A giants spent circa €13 to sign the young Portuguese from Vitoria Guimaraes, and tied him to a contract valid until June 2029.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if Juventus will look to bolster their wingback department by signing new players this summer.

The management has been trying to offload Timothy Weah who refused the opportunity to sign for Nottingham Forest. If the American ends up leaving the club, we can certainly expect the arrival of a new addition on the flanks.