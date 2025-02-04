Most media outlets reported that Juventus waited for an offer from Manchester City for Andrea Cambiaso in the last transfer window. The men in black and white were open to evaluating City’s interest, even though they had no strong desire to sell the defender. However, given the financial reality of modern football, a substantial offer from the Premier League champions would have been enough to make them consider his departure.

Juventus need funds to strengthen their squad, and sometimes, that means making difficult decisions regarding player sales. Cambiaso has proven to be a valuable asset, but Juve knew that offloading him for a significant fee could help them invest in other areas of the squad. Despite this, City never made an official approach for the player, and the Bianconeri ultimately decided to keep him at least until the end of the season.

The club are pleased to have Cambiaso remain in the squad at such a critical point in the campaign. With Juventus aiming to compete at the highest level, retaining a versatile player like Cambiaso is beneficial. He has adapted well to the team’s tactics and continues to contribute both defensively and offensively.

However, Cambiaso was not the only Juventus player to attract interest from Manchester City. According to Calciomercato, the Premier League club also enquired about signing Manuel Locatelli as a potential replacement for Rodri. Juventus, however, rejected the approach immediately, making it clear that Locatelli was not available for transfer under any circumstances.

The club consider Locatelli too crucial to their project to entertain any offers, no matter how lucrative. His leadership, defensive solidity, and ability to control the tempo of matches have made him an indispensable part of the squad. Juventus were not willing to weaken their midfield, particularly at such an important stage of the season.

Locatelli has demonstrated his commitment and quality throughout the campaign, proving to be one of Juventus’ most consistent performers. His fighting spirit and leadership have been evident in key matches, and the club’s decision to keep him reflects their ambition to build a competitive squad.

With both Cambiaso and Locatelli staying in Turin, Juventus can now focus on achieving their objectives for the remainder of the season without the distraction of losing key players.