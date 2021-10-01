Juventus rejected multiple offers for star man in the summer

Federico Chiesa was the subject of interest from at least two clubs last summer and both tabled a bid for him, it has been revealed.

After a fine campaign at Euro 2020, which ended with Italy winning the competition, several clubs wanted the winger.

Juve who signed him on loan from Fiorentina last season, unquestionably wanted to keep him and they did, but it wasn’t easy.

The Bianconeri have struggled for cash in recent months, but Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato reports they received offers totalling 100m euros each from Chelsea and Liverpool.

They turned it down despite facing more losses in their next financial year.

Both English clubs remain linked with a move for him and it remains unclear if Juve will be forced to cash in on him anytime soon.

The Bianconeri are rebuilding their club and Chiesa is a major part of their plans for the future.

He hasn’t started this season brightly partly because of injury, but he scored their only goal in the 1-0 win against Chelsea in their last match to remind us of what he can do.

He will be expected to score more goals as the Bianconeri look to climb up the Serie A table and their next game would come against Torino.