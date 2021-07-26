Juventus rejects another big money offer for Chiesa

Federico Chiesa has become a wanted man following his exploits with Italy at Euro 2020 as well as with Juventus last season.
He only joined the Bianconeri last summer and he has become one of their key players.
Last season was a poor one for the club, but he stood out with some outstanding performances which helped the Bianconeri to eventually secure a top-four spot and to win the Italian Cup.
The attacker will play another important role under Massimiliano Allegri in the upcoming campaign, but clubs around Europe want to poach him from Juve.
The Bianconeri have rejected big-money offers from Bayern Munich and Chelsea before now, but yet another club has made a move for him.
Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato reports that Liverpool is the latest club trying to sign him with the report claiming that the former Premier League champions offered them 100m euros.
However, the Bianconeri turned it down yet again and reiterated that the Fiorentina loanee isn’t for sale at any price.
This stance is a major positive and means Allegri can plan for the upcoming season with the attacker in his team.
2 Comments
the arrogance of thinking we are papupers is absolutely disgusting. again why aren`t they going for Barcelona players? CHIESA IS NOT FOR SALE. there was even one article `4 players liverpool could swap for Chiesa` and one of them had his worst season ever at the club. the disrespect is disgraceful. this is what selling out to ripping off customers tv money, selling out to American billionaires and Oil money does.
So true Martinn. I’m really annoyed with some EPL clubs and PSG thinking they can just go and buy whoever they want. Already the Serie A has lost Donnarumma, Hakimi, De Paul, Golini and likely Romero and Koulobaly and we are not even at the business end of the transfer period! It kinda makes you understand why Juve, Barca and Real have pushed so hard for a Super League.