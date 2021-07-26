Juventus rejects another big money offer for Chiesa

Federico Chiesa has become a wanted man following his exploits with Italy at Euro 2020 as well as with Juventus last season.

He only joined the Bianconeri last summer and he has become one of their key players.

Last season was a poor one for the club, but he stood out with some outstanding performances which helped the Bianconeri to eventually secure a top-four spot and to win the Italian Cup.

The attacker will play another important role under Massimiliano Allegri in the upcoming campaign, but clubs around Europe want to poach him from Juve.

The Bianconeri have rejected big-money offers from Bayern Munich and Chelsea before now, but yet another club has made a move for him.

Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato reports that Liverpool is the latest club trying to sign him with the report claiming that the former Premier League champions offered them 100m euros.

However, the Bianconeri turned it down yet again and reiterated that the Fiorentina loanee isn’t for sale at any price.

This stance is a major positive and means Allegri can plan for the upcoming season with the attacker in his team.