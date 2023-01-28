Juventus rejects approach from an unnamed Serie A club for Rugani

Juventus wants to keep Daniele Rugani at the Allianz Stadium until the end of this season.

The defender is down on the pecking order at the club, but he doesn’t seem keen to leave.

Several clubs around the continent want to add him to their squad this month, most notably Valencia, but Juve does not think this is a good time to sanction his departure.

A report on Calciomercato.it reveals an unnamed Serie A club has also shown an interest in the former Rennes loanee.

However, their offer was also rejected because Max Allegri now considers him an important squad member.

Juve plays with three centre-backs, so they need their defenders all to remain in Turin, which is the reason Allegri wants Rugani to stay.

Juve FC Says

Although Rugani does not often play, when we need someone to step up and replace an important player, he has done well.

Keeping him in the squad is important to how we end the season and fans will hope the defender can do well whenever he gets a rare chance to impress his manager.

But if we can sell him for a good fee and sign a replacement almost immediately, then offloading the former Empoli man will not be a bad idea.