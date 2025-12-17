Arsenal’s reported interest in Jonathan David comes as little surprise, given their long-standing admiration for the attacker dating back to his time at Lille. The Gunners were among the clubs keen on signing him during his prolific spell in France, and his name has once again been linked with a potential move to North London. This renewed speculation follows David’s transfer to Juventus at the start of the current season, when the Italian club secured his signature as a free agent ahead of several rivals.

Challenging Start in Italian Football

David’s reputation was built on his impressive goal-scoring record in Ligue 1, where he consistently delivered at a high level. Expectations were therefore significant when he arrived in Turin, but his transition to Italian football has not been as smooth as many anticipated. He has struggled to replicate his previous form, and his performances have yet to fully justify the excitement surrounding his arrival.

Despite this slow start, David remains in a position where he still has time to prove himself. Adapting to a new league, tactical system, and environment can take time, and Juventus is aware of the need for patience. However, the pressure is increasing, and opportunities to establish himself as a reliable attacking option are becoming more important with each passing week.

Jonathan David (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus Rejects Arsenal Proposal

Juventus recently had the chance to move on from David but chose not to do so. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal proposed a swap deal involving Gabriel Jesus in exchange for the Canadian forward. The Bianconeri considered the offer but ultimately rejected it, deciding against altering their attacking options in that manner.

Although Jesus has previously been a target for Juventus, the club is not convinced that he would be the right fit at this stage. His recent injury issues have raised concerns about his ability to make an immediate and consistent impact. As a result, Juventus prefers to continue working with David, believing it is wiser to allow him more time to adjust to the demands of Serie A.

For David, the situation remains finely balanced. He is making efforts to adapt and contribute, but the window to prove he can succeed in Turin is gradually narrowing. Juventus has shown faith for now, yet sustained improvement will be required if he is to secure his long-term future at the club.