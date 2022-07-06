Juventus is open to offers for Matthijs de Ligt, and as expected, the top European clubs want to sign him.

The defender is one of the most recognisable names on the continent, and he is one of the Bianconeri best players.

Juve would love to keep him, but his reluctance to sign a contract extension means they must sell him now.

Chelsea looks to be in the driving seat for his signature, but they are not alone.

The Blues are being rivalled by Bayern Munich, who have also tabled an offer for his signature.

Sky Germany, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, claims the Bavarians offered Benjamin Pavard as a part of their bid for De Ligt.

However, Juve turned it down immediately because they have no interest in a player exchange.

Instead, the Bianconeri want a straight cash offer, but Bayern can only offer up to 60m euros.

Juve FC Says

De Ligt is arguably the top two most valuable players at Juventus now, and we must make a huge fee from his departure.

Bayern knows he is worth more than 60m euros, and that is why they have offered to add a player.

Chelsea looks the most likely team to sign him, and it would be interesting to see how high they can go.