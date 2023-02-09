Juventus rejects chance to bolster their midfield with a free agent

Juventus has just lost Fabio Miretti as he joins Paul Pogba as another midfielder on the sidelines because of injury. Considering the Bianconeri have also sold Weston McKennie, they are clearly light in midfield.

In the next few games before the injured players return, Max Allegri will pray none of his midfielders is stricken.

However, the Bianconeri could also dabble into the free agency market where one man could help solve their problem.

The Bianconeri wanted to add Isco to their squad at the end of last season, but the Spaniard moved to Sevilla instead.

His contract at the Spanish club has been terminated and the midfielder is free to move to another side, which offers Juve a chance to add a new man to their squad.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals the Bianconeri are not so keen on the Spaniard and will not sign a midfielder to cover for their injured players.

Juve FC Says

If Isco flopped at Sevilla, there is a very good chance that the former Malaga man will not make any tangible contribution to Juventus.

We do not need players that can hardly make a good contribution to our team at the moment.

Our fit midfielders can serve us before their stricken teammates return to full fitness.