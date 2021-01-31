Juventus rejects Liverpool offer for unsettled defender

Liverpool’s desperate bid to land a new defender has seen them turn their attention towards Merih Demiral.

The English champions are currently suffering a defensive crisis that has left none of their senior centre backs fit to play.

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have been filling in as defenders for much of this season, but Liverpool wants a natural central defender before this transfer window closes.

Todofichajes says the Reds have made a bid for Demiral, but Juve turned it down.

The Turkey international has struggled for minutes this season as Andrea Pirlo continues to trust Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

Matthijs de Ligt is even ahead of him in the pecking order, nevertheless, the Bianconeri are not looking to lose him.

The report says Liverpool’s offer is in the region of 50m euros, but Juve still considers it not good enough to sign him.

It adds that the Reds might return with a better offer before the transfer window closes.

Demiral has made just 12 appearances in all competitions for Juventus this season.

The continued fine form of Chiellini and Bonucci would restrict his appearances until this campaign ends unless one or both players became unavailable.

With Radu Dragusin knocking on the first team door, an improved Liverpool offer might tempt Juve to sell.