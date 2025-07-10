Juventus have reportedly revived their interest in Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi whom they had already pursued last summer.

During the club’s pre-season camp in Germany, former Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli had taken the opportunity to talk to the 23-year-old’s entourage. However, a deal never materialised, so the Serie A giants ended up signing Nico Gonzalez and Francisco Conceicao.

However, the Argentinian winger didn’t fully convince in Turin, while the Portuguese was only brought on a dry loan from Porto, and the club has yet to secure his services on a permanent deal.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Juventus are considering launching a new onslaught for Adeyemi, as the conditions might be more favourable this time.

Juventus revisit Karim Adeyemi option

As the source explains, the player’s contract will expire in June 2027, so Dortmund could be open to selling him this summer before his value begins to drop. The German giants have set their asking price at €45-50 million.

Moreover, Albanese notes that Juventus and BVB share an excellent relationship, which could facilitate the Old Lady’s mission.

At this stage, Adeyemi’s future appears to be intertwined with Jadon Sancho’s. After all, the Englishman emerged as a serious candidate to join Juventus, and has reportedly identified the Serie A as his preferred destination.

Nevertheless, Albanese believes that BVB are now the favourites to sign the Manchester United outcast for a third time.

Karim Adeyemi (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Could Sancho replace Adeyemi at BVB?

If the Bundesliga giants were to succeed in bringing Sancho back to the club, they would become increasingly more open to offloading Adeyemi.

The Germany international started his career at Bayern Munich’s academy, before rising to fame during his time at RB Salzburg, earning himself a €35m transfer to Dortmund in the summer of 2022.

Adeyemi can play almost anywhere in the final third, but as a left-footed player, he’s mostly deployed as an inverted right winger.