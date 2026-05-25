Juventus could launch a new onslaught for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta after missing out on him in January.

The physically imposing centre-forward has been spearheading the Eagles’ lineup since making the move from Mainz in January 2021.

The Frenchman has established himself as a household name in the Premier League and earned his senior national team debut last year.

Juventus still interested in Jean-Philippe Mateta

Between his injuries and the team’s inconsistent performances, Mateta wasn’t able to replicate last season’s exploits in 2025/26, but he still delivered 15 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions.

Therefore, the Sevran native remains an interesting profile followed by several suitors, including Juventus, who had already made a move in the winter.

With Dusan Vlahovic ruled out with a long-term injury, Luciano Spalletti had asked the Bianconeri management to add a new centre-forward to the fold.

Mateta was one of the main options on Damien Comolli’s shortlist. It was reported at the time that the Serie A giants had an agreement in principle with the player, but fell short in their negotiations with Palace, who insisted on their €35 million price tag.

But according to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, the Bianconeri plan to try again this summer, knowing that the English club’s asking price has significantly dropped.

Crystal Palace lower their asking price for Mateta

Mateta’s contract with Palace will expire in June 2027, so the source believes the Premier League club will be willing to entertain offers starting from €20m or €25m.

The Frenchman’s affordable price makes him a tempting option for Juventus, who must sign at least one new striker in the summer.

The Serie A giants will almost certainly offload Arkadiusz Milik and Lois Openda, while Jonathan David would be sold for the right offer.

Finally, Dusan Vlahovic’s contract will expire next month, and it remains to be seen if the two parties can find an agreement on a renewal.