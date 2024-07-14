Juventus are once again considering making a move for Domenico Berardi following Sassuolo’s relegation to Serie B.

In what might be one of the longest-running soap operas in football, the 29-year-old has been linked with the Bianconeri for more than ten years, but a deal never materialized.

Some were convinced that last summer could finally see the winger make his long-awaited move to Turin, but the Neroverdi refused to part way with their historic talisman.

Unfortunately for Sassuolo, not even Berardi’s stay salvaged their doomed campaign, as they ended up suffering relegation to the second tier after finishing 19th in the Serie A table.

The Italy international’s devastating injury in March was arguably the final nail in Sassuolo’s coffin, as they were never likely to rally back without their influential star.

So as Sky Sport Italia (via IlBianconero) reports, Berardi is finally set to leave the Mapei Stadium. This seems to be a natural conclusion, as a player of his standard is unlikely to ply his trade in Serie B.

Therefore, Juventus have taken notice and could decide to launch a new onslaught for their longtime transfer target.

The Cariati native could be the right profile to bolster Thiago Motta’s wing department, especially with Federico Chiesa likely heading towards the exit door.

The source believes Sassuolo’s current asking price is around 20 million euros. However, this figure should drop towards the end of the summer transfer session.