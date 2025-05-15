Juventus are reportedly plotting another onslaught for Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi who was high on their shortlist last summer.

The versatile attacker rose to prominence during his time at RB Leipzig before moving to BVB in the summer of 2022 on a deal worth 30 million euros.

The German had his highs and lows at Signal Iduna Park, but this season, he established himself as a regular starter, making 35 appearances in all competitions and contributing with 12 goals and nine assists.

Juventus were close to signing Adeyemi in 2024

Last summer, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli was keen to sign Adeyemi. During the club’s pre-season tour in Germany, he took the opportunity to visit Munich and hold a meeting with members of the player’s family who serve as his representatives.

The Bianconeri were seemingly close to striking an agreement with all parties, but the deal eventually faltered, and the club ended up signing other profiles to bolster their attacking department, namely Nicolas Gonzalez and Francisco Conceicao.

Nevertheless, the Argentinian hasn’t taken the Allianz Stadium by storm, while the Portuguese is unlikely to linger in Turin beyond his current loan spell.

So according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus have decided to revive their interest in Adeyemi.

Juventus plotting move for Karim Adeyemi

The 23-year-old’s contract with Dortmund is valid until June 2027, and he currently earns slightly less than €3 million per year. As the source explains, the winger would expect a salary adjustment to make a move.

Moreover, the Turin-based newspaper warns Juventus of interest coming from Chelsea, while Napoli could also try their luck again. The Serie A leaders had already attempted to sign the Germany international in January after selling Khvicha Kvaratakhelia to Paris Saint-Germain.

Nevertheless, the report believes the Bianconeri could have a significant advantage after establishing a solid rapport with the player’s entourage.

It should be noted that securing a spot in next season’s Champions League will be vital for Juve’s chances to sign Adeyemi, as well as their other primary targets, like Victor Osimhen.