JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Al Hilal warms up prior to the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ahli and Al Hilal at King Abdullah Sports City on September 19, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Juventus are reportedly considering launching a new onslaught for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic who currently plies his trade in the Saudi Pro League.

The Serbian rose to prominence during his time at Lazio between 2015 and 2023, cementing himself as one of the finest midfielders in Serie A at the time.

During that spell, the Bianconeri were constantly on the player’s heels, but they never managed to reach an agreement with Lazio president Claudio Lotito who kept requesting a hefty transfer fee, before eventually selling him to Al-Hilal.

Juventus turn to Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to bolster midfield ranks

This season, Juventus started the campaign with limited options in the middle of the park, and it is already beginning to take its toll on the team.

As witnessed in Saturday’s draw against Hellas Verona, Igor Tudor was forced to field the exhausted Khephren Thuram and Manuel Locatelli, and then struggled to replace them, fielding the awkward duo of Teun Koopmeiners and Vasilije Adzic in the second half.

Therefore, signing a new midfielder should be at the top of Damien Comolli’s to-do list for January, as the Bianconeri could decide to revisit an old obsession of theirs.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus could attempt a move for Milinkovic-Savic, whose contract with Al-Hilal will expire next June.

The 30-year-old should thus be available for a relatively affordable price, even though his salary could represent an obstacle.

Milinkovic-Savic wants return to Europe?

The midfielder has recently been reunited with his former Lazio coach, Simone Inzaghi, so the latter will certainly be desperate to keep his old pupil in Riyadh.

Nevertheless, Milinkovic-Savic is reportedly seeking a new experience in Europe, and believes it is the right time to make his way back to the Old Continent.

The Lleida native has thus far made 100 appearances for the Saudi giants, and has often been decisive for the club, as evidenced by his 29 goals and 25 assists.