Juventus may have given up on their attempts to sign Leonardo Balerdi this summer, so they have turned their attention to Jeff Chabot.

The Bianconeri are keen to bolster their ranks with a new centre-back, especially since Gleison Bremer remains doubtful for the start of the season, as he’s still working on regaining his optimal condition after his lengthy absence.

In recent weeks, the Serie A giants identified Balerdi as their priority target. The Argentinian defender is the captain of Olympique Marseille, and had already worked under Igor Tudor’s guidance in the 2022/23 season.

Nevertheless, the Southern France club built a wall around the 26-year-old, forcing Juventus to search elsewhere.

Juventus fail to recruit Leonardo Balerdi

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via IlBianconero), Damien Comolli and Co. are now keeping close tabs on Chabot.

The 27-year-old is a well-travelled German defender who had early spells at Nurnberg, Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig. He also had a couple of experiences in Serie A with Spezia and Sampdoria, as well as stints in the Netherlands.

Last summer, Chabot made the move from Koln to Stuttgart, and he managed to impress for the Bundesliga side, while also acquiring experience in the Champions League.

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Why Juventus are interested in Jeff Chabot

The Hanau native is a physically imposing defender, standing at 195cm. He is also left-footed, thus representing a profile that Juventus lack at the moment.

The source also notes that the player was on Cristiano Giuntoli’s shortlist in January, but the Old Lady ended up signing Renato Veiga on loan and Lloyd Kelly instead.

Chabot is tied to Stuttgart with a contract valid until June 2028. Transfermarkt estimates his value at €12 million, but the German club is reportedly gunning for a transfer fee in the region of €20 million.