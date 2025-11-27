OLDENZAAL, NETHERLANDS - JUNE 16: Wilfried Gnonto, Marco Verratti, Mateo Retegui and Alessandro Buongiorn of Italy warms up during an Italy Training Session at K.V.V. Quick' 20 Stadium on June 16, 2023 in Oldenzaal, Netherlands. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Juventus have reportedly added Marco Verratti to their midfield shortlist, reviving their interest in their old obsession.

The Pescara native rose to the scene during the 2011/12 season, when he helped his hometown club earn a promotion to the Italian top flight. He had formed a formidable trio with Lorenzo Insigne and Ciro Immobile who had taken Serie B by storm.

All three players went on to enjoy prosperous careers, but Verratti has yet to play a contest in Serie A. While Juventus were hoping to sign him in the summer of 2012, Pescara ended up selling him to Paris Saint-Germain, while the Bianconeri end up snapping up a certain Paul Pogba from Manchester United.

Marco Verratti reappears on Juve’s shortlist

Throughout the years, Juve maintained a distant interest in the Pescara youth product, but they were never truly close to recruiting him.

But according to Sport Mediaset (via IlBianconero), Damien Comolli and Co. could consider making a move for the 33-year-old.

Verratti has been plying his trade in Qatar since ending his 11-year collaboration with PSG in 2023. He spent two years with Al-Arabi, and currently plays for Al-Duhail, earning circa €30 million per year.

Why Juventus might be interested in Verratti

As the source explains, the Euro 2020 winner fits the mould requested by Luciano Spalletti, who is keen to add a deep-lying playmaker to his ranks.

However, Verratti would have to accept a comprehensible pay cut if he wishes to finally realise his dream of playing in Serie A.

The report adds that the midfielder also has a suitor in Boca Juniors, who are hoping to lure him to Buenos Aires.

Juventus have also been linked with other veterans who are currently active in the Arab world, including Marcelo Brozovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, not to mention their former star, Miralem Pjanic, who has been a free agent since leaving Spartak Moscow in the summer.