Juventus’ relationship with a top agent could help them sign Vlahovic

Juventus remains keen to add Dusan Vlahovic to their squad and could get the Serbian hotshot soon.

The striker is in talks to sign a new contract with Fiorentina, but Calciomercato says the Florence club is struggling to get him on a new deal.

The report claims that he has been offered a new deal worth 4m euros per season and his agent was offered a 3m euros fee.

Yet he hasn’t given them a positive response and that keeps him closer to moving to Juve.

In a development that is positive to Juve’s pursuit, the report claims that they could use the influential agent, Fali Ramadani to convince him to join them.

It says Ramadani was the agent who tried to broker a deal for the return of Miralem Pjanic in the last transfer window.

Vlahovic remained in Florence last month despite big-money offers from Tottenham and Atletico Madrid.

That decision may have given Juve a second chance to get their man.

The Bianconeri will be in the market for a new top attacker when they get another chance after losing Cristiano Ronaldo in the last transfer window and the Serbian is high on their wishlist.

Vlahovic has already scored three goals in five Serie A matches this season.