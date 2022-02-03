Juventus release Champions League list: Why is Chiesa included?

On Tuesday, Juventus released the list of players who will be eligible to play in the Champions League playoffs.

The Bianconeri will play against Villarreal in the round of 16 on February 22 (away) and March 16 (at home), and will be hoping to go far in the competition.

Following the departures of Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevksi and Aaron Ramsey, the trio were replaced on the list by the newcomers Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria, as well as Luca Pellegrini who was left out from the group stage list.

However, the fans noticed the awkward presence of Federico Chiesa on the list. The winger sustained a cruciate ligament injury, thus, he won’t be available to play at least until next autumn.

So why is he present on the Champions League list while Kaio Jorge misses out?

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the competition’s regulations allow the clubs to make a maximum of three changes between the initial list (for the group stage) and the one that will feature in the playoffs.

Therefore, Juventus had already used up their three changes with the additions of Vlahovic, Zakaria and Pellegrini, which meant that Chiesa could not be removed from the list in favor of Kaio.

Here’s the Bianconeri’s full Champions League list:

Szczesny, De Sciglio, Chiellini, de Ligt, Arthur, Danilo, Vlahovic, Morata, Dybala, Cuadrado, Alex Sandro, McKennie, Pellegrini, Kean, Bonucci, Bernardeschi, Chiesa, Pinsoglio, Rugani, Rabiot, Locatelli, Zakaria, Perin