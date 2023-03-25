Juventus release financial report for the first half of the season: Net debt increases

On Friday, Juventus released the full financial report for the first half of the season via the club’s official website. The time span of this analysis is between July 2022 and the end of the year (December 2022).

The source reveals an additional loss of 29.5 million euros, which raises the net debt to 333 million.

But as Calciomercato explains, this outcome isn’t totally bleak, as the registered losses are significantly lower than the ones set during the first half of the previous season (€82.6 million less compared to the loss of €112.1 million from the first half of 2021/22).

This is down to several factors, most importantly the end of the Covid-19 pandemic which caused immense losses to the club. The Bianconeri have been able to register higher matchday revenues, while also lowering their market costs.

Juve FC say

While this season’s loss remains within the accepted parameters, one has to wonder how the management will be able to curb the net debt that remains on the rise.

The current hierarchy has inherited a major dilemma caused by its predecessor, which is why the club opted to bring in a number of financial experts to the new board of directors, including club president Gianluca Ferrero.