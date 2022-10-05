Juventus release matchday squad for Maccabi Haifa encounter

Later on Wednesday, Juventus will play host for Maccabi Haifa in Matchday Three of the Champions League group stage.

The Bianconeri will be looking to secure their first win in the competition after coming away empty-handed in their first two fixtures against Paris Saint Germain and Benfica.

The club has now released Max Allegri’s matchday squad ahead of the clash against the Israeli champions.

Aside from long-term absentees Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa, the manager finally has a full squad at his disposal.

While there were doubts concerning Arek Milik, the Polish striker made the list, although the manager is unlikely to risk him from the start of the match.

In previous weeks, a host of youngsters received callups to make up for the deficit, but with the majority of senior players back in action, the only young players featuring in the list are the usual suspects.

We’re talking about Fabio Miretti, Nicolò Fagioli and Matias Soulé who have become permanent members of the first team.