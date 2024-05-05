Juventus have unveiled the matchday squad that made the trip to Roma ahead of Sunday night’s showdown at the Olimpico Stadium.

As Max Allegri had already revealed during his press conference on Saturday, Alex Sandro and Kenan Yildiz both remained at home due to slight injuries.

The Bianconeri boss picked 23 players for the trip, including Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa who should spearhead the lineup.

The Turin-based giants can secure Champions League qualification with a win over the Giallorossi.