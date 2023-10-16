Last week, Juventus captain Danilo suffered an injury during Brazil’s 1-1 draw against Venezuela in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The 32-year-old left the pitch towards the end of the first half. He had to cut his time with the Selecao short and return to Turin to undergo additional medical tests.

The defender arrived at the J-Medical Center on Monday. The club has now released an official statement containing an update on the player’s condition.

The results show that Danilo has suffered a hamstring strain in his left leg.

“After sustaining an injury while on international duty, Danilo underwent a clinical assessment at J|Medical,” reads the update posted by the club on its official website.