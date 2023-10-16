Last week, Juventus captain Danilo suffered an injury during Brazil’s 1-1 draw against Venezuela in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
The 32-year-old left the pitch towards the end of the first half. He had to cut his time with the Selecao short and return to Turin to undergo additional medical tests.
The defender arrived at the J-Medical Center on Monday. The club has now released an official statement containing an update on the player’s condition.
The results show that Danilo has suffered a hamstring strain in his left leg.
“After sustaining an injury while on international duty, Danilo underwent a clinical assessment at J|Medical,” reads the update posted by the club on its official website.
“The tests revealed a hamstring strain in his left leg. The player has begun a rehabilitation programme geared towards resuming competitive activity.”
While the official statement doesn’t include a timetable for the recovery, JuventusNews24 estimates a 20-day layoff.
Therefore, the Bianconeri skipper will miss some crucial encounters, starting with this weekend’s big showdown against Milan at San Siro.
Afterward, Max Allegri’s men will host Hellas Verona on October 28 before traveling to Tuscany for a heated affair against Fiorentina at the Artemio Franchi Stadium on November 5.
The source expects Danilo to skip these two fixtures as well, before making his return on November 11 when Juventus host Cagliari at the Allianz Stadium.
This will be the final contest for the club before the November international break. The Bianconeri will then welcome their arch-rivals Inter to Turin on November 26.
