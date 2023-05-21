Juventus release medical updates following successful Fagioli surgery

Sadly for Nicolò Fagioli, a successful campaign (on a personal level) reached an abrupt end last Thursday following a nasty challenge from Sevilla defender Nemanja Gudelj.

The young Juventus midfielder left the pitch early after sustaining a shoulder injury, leaving his team short on ideas in the middle of the park.

On Saturday morning, the 22-year-old underwent surgery to repair the damage, and the club’s official website has provided updates on his condition and projected recovery time.

It appears that the former Cremonese player will be out of action for two months.

“Nicolo Fagioli underwent surgery on his right shoulder on Saturday morning,” reads the club’s official statement. “The osteosynthesis of the clavicle fracture was performed by Prof. Roberto Rossi at Sedes Sapientiae clinic in Turin, with club doctor Marco Freschi in attendance.