Juventus release medical updates following successful Fagioli surgery

Sadly for Nicolò Fagioli, a successful campaign (on a personal level) reached an abrupt end last Thursday following a nasty challenge from Sevilla defender Nemanja Gudelj.
The young Juventus midfielder left the pitch early after sustaining a shoulder injury, leaving his team short on ideas in the middle of the park.
On Saturday morning, the 22-year-old underwent surgery to repair the damage, and the club’s official website has provided updates on his condition and projected recovery time.
It appears that the former Cremonese player will be out of action for two months.
“Nicolo Fagioli underwent surgery on his right shoulder on Saturday morning,” reads the club’s official statement.
“The osteosynthesis of the clavicle fracture was performed by Prof. Roberto Rossi at Sedes Sapientiae clinic in Turin, with club doctor Marco Freschi in attendance.
“The recovery time is approximately two months.”
Therefore, the Italian will likely make his return to the pitch in mid-July, just in time to join the club’s pre-season preparations.
But in the meantime, Fagioli will miss the Old Lady’s last three Serie A fixtures against Empoli, Milan and Udinese.
While the club currently sits in second place, expected point deductions will put Champions League qualification in great jeopardy, so Max Allegri’s men must try to collect as many points as possible.
