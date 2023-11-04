On Sunday night, a tough away fixture awaits Juventus at the Artemio Franchi Stadium. The Bianconeri take on Fiorentina who are preparing a raucous welcome for the Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa and company.

The two former Viola stars have overcome their recent physical struggles and are fit enough to face their former employers.

The club’s official website has released the 21-man squad that took the trip to Tuscany this weekend and it includes a solid attacking department.

Max Allegri will be able to rely on all of his forwards for the encounter against Fiorentina. In addition to Chiesa and Vlahovic, the list includes Moise Kean, Arek Milik and Kenan Yildiz.

On the other hand, the manager remains short of options at the back with club captain Danilo and his compatriot Alex Sandro both unavailable due to injuries. Dean Huijsen joins the squad to make up for the shortage.

The club’s other absentees are the injured Mattia De Sciglio and Timothy Weah in addition to the long-term banned Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pobga.

Therefore, young Next Gen starlet Joseph Nonge joins the first team to bolster the midfield department.

Here is the full Juventus matchday squad:

1 Szczesny

3 Bremer

4 Gatti

5 Locatelli

7 Chiesa

9 Vlahovic

11 Kostic

13 Huijsen

14 Milik

15 Yildiz

16 McKennie

17 Iling-Junior

18 Kean

20 Miretti

23 Pinsoglio

24 Rugani

25 Rabiot

27 Cambiaso

36 Perin

41 Nicolussi Caviglia