Juventus have unveiled the squad that travelled to Parma on Sunday, and Kenan Yildiz has been included.

The Bianconeri will take on the Crociati on Monday night, as they look to extend their positive run under Igor Tudor. The Croatian has thus far collected two wins and a draw in his first three outings after replacing Thiago Motta in March, so he’ll be keen to secure his first victory on the road.

In recent days, Juventus feared Yildiz was going to miss the contest after sustaining a knock in a training session at Continassa.

But luckily for Tudor, the Turkish teenager has been deemed fit enough to make the trip, even though he’s not expected to start.

Moreover, Mattia Perin has returned to the squad after missing out on some of the club’s recent contests. The experienced custodian will start on the bench, as Michele Di Gregorio remains Tudor’s ultimate first choice between the sticks.

On the other hand, Teun Koopmeiners couldn’t pull off a timely recovery, so he has been left behind in Turin.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The Dutchman sustained an Achilles tendon injury during last week’s 2-1 win over Lecce, which forced him to leave the pitch in the second half.

Samuel Mbangula also needs additional time on the treatment table, so he remains in Turin alongside the club’s long-term absentees, Arkadiusz Milik, Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal, in addition to Federico Gatti who is expected to resume action in May.

Here is the squad list that made the trip to Parma as published on the official Juventus website.

1 Perin

2 Alberto

5 Locatelli

6 Kelly

7 Conceicao

9 Vlahovic

10 Yildiz

11 Gonzalez

12 Veiga

15 Kalulu

16 McKennie

17 Adzic

19 Thuram

20 Kolo Muani

22 Weah

23 Pinsoglio

26 Douglas Luiz

27 Cambiaso

29 Di Gregorio

37 Savona