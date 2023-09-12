Unfortunately, Paul Pogba’s career path took another major blow as the player tested positive for testosterone, thus failing a doping test.

For their part, Juventus could only acknowledge the test results and release an official statement on the matter, confirming the player’s precautionary suspension.

“Juventus Football Club announces that today, September 11, 2023, the footballer Paul Labile Pogba received a precautionary suspension order from the National Anti-Doping Tribunal following the results of tests carried out on August 20, 2023,” reads the statement published on the club’s official website.

“The club reserves the right to consider the next procedural steps.” La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle reads through the lines of the carefully-drafted statement.

She explains how the club will avoid taking any hasty measures, awaiting more clarifications on the situation. The hierarchy would first want to understand the reason behind the positive test result.

But as Della Valle reveals, Juventus have the right to suspend Pogba’s wages during his precautionary ban. The Frenchman earns 8 million euros per season as net wages, the highest among Bianconeri players.

Moreover, if the court deems the player guilty, the club will have the right to rescind his contract.

Due to the midfielder’s almost non-existent impact on the pitch since his return to the club, Juventus are likely to be enticed by the contract-termination theory.

However, the management will certainly abide by the rules and avoid any untimely missteps.