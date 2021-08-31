Juventus release the official figures of Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United

Juventus has released the figures behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United.

The attacker left the Bianconeri for United last weekend in a move that sees them offload their highest-earning player.

The attacker justified his huge salary by scoring most of their goals while he was at the club and found the net 101 times for them.

However, his 31m euros per season deal was a strain on Juve’s finances considering that they were losing money because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With one season left on his contract, he looked unhappy at the club and eventually left them to join United.

He had played for the English club between 2003 and 2009, and he will look to help them win trophies again from this campaign.

Juve has released a statement that confirms his departure to the Red Devils and they also disclosed the financial figures in the transaction.

An agreement between the club shows Juve has agreed to a fee of “€15.0 million payable in five financial years, which might be increased, up to a maximum of € 8.0 million, upon achievement of specific performance objectives over the duration of the employment contract with the player.”