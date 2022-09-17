Juventus release their official squad list for the Monza match

Juventus has released their official squad for their match against Monza tomorrow.

The Bianconeri have struggled in recent weeks and that fixture is a must-win.

The Serie A new boys are at the bottom of the league table at the moment and they have just fired their former manager.

The game against Juve would be a big test for them, but a win is probably more important for the Bianconeri.

Max Allegri’s men are winless in four matches and the gaffer is now under pressure to help his team get back to form.

A win will relieve some of that, however, if they cannot earn all the three points, he could be in big trouble just before the international break.

He has now chosen a strong squad for the fixture. The club revealed the list on its official Twitter account.

Juve FC Says

Whichever team Allegri fields for this game must bring the three points home.

Although the Juve manager will be replaced because of the team’s poor form, the players must feel ashamed of themselves for how they have performed so far.

This game offers them a chance to show they remain a top club and have the desire to help the team become great again.