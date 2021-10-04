Juventus releases 16 players for international duty including seven trophy-chasers

Juventus have as many as 16 players joining up with their national teams for their upcoming fixtures, with seven of those hoping to lift the UEFA Nations League.

Italy will face Spain, who are without Alvaro Morata due to injury, for a place in the final of this year’s UEFA Nations League. Federico Bernadeschi, Federico Chiesa, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Moise Kean and Manuel Locatelli have all been called up for the Azzurri, and could be in line to feature on Wednesday against the Spanish.

Adrien Rabiot will also be hoping to lift the trophy at the San Siro in Milan on Sunday, but his France side will have to overcome World Number 1 ranked side Belgium for their place in the final.

While the French midfielder could get a chance to play against one of his club team-mates, a few of our South American stars are already scheduled to play against each other in their World Cup qualifying matches.

Juan Cuadrado’s Colombia are set to take on Rodrigo Bentancur’s Uruguay, before taking on Danilo and Alex Sandro with Brazil, who in turn will take on Bentancur’s side also.

Weston McKennie (USA), Matthijs De Ligt(Netherlands),Wojciech Szczesny, Aaron Ramsey(Wales) and Dejan Kulusevski(Sweden) will also be in action as they all look to book their place in the World Cup in 2022.

Patrick