Juventus releases an update on Dybala following his latest injury scare

December 13, 2021 - 7:30 pm

Juventus has delivered an update on Paulo Dybala’s latest injury, and it is not exactly bad news.

The Argentinian attacker had to be replaced by Kaio Jorge after just 12 minutes into Juve’s last match against Venezia.

Considering he has struggled with different injury problems since he has been at the club, fans didn’t know what to expect.

However, the Bianconeri has now released an update after they carried out tests on him.

A statement on the club’s website claims he has suffered no muscle injuries and his condition would now be monitored daily to determine when he can play again.

It reads: “The tests that Paulo Dybala underwent today at J Medical excluded muscle injuries and therefore his condition will be monitored day by day.”

Juve FC Says

It is good news that Dybala has suffered no serious injury and that means we could welcome him back to action soon.

Although Juve has many attackers, the Argentinian has remained arguably the most reliable goal-scorer at the club this season.

In 4 Champions League matches this season, he has 3 goals and an assist, while also scoring another 5 in 13 Serie A games.

