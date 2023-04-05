Juventus releases statement condemning racism

Juventus has released a statement insisting they condemn racism in all its form after Romelo Lukaku was abused at the Allianz Stadium last night.

The Belgian striker was the subject of abuse after being targeted by the Bianconeri fans after he scored a 95th-minute leveller for the Nerazzurri.

Racism is rampant in football and opposing fans usually use it as a tactic to unsettle players from their opponents’ side.

Lukaku was given a second yellow card after celebrating his goal in front the fans and Juve has now revealed they are working with the authorities to identify those involved and they will be punished.

The club wrote on Twitter:

“Juventus Football Club, as always, is collaborating with the police to identify those responsible for racist gestures and shouts that occurred last night.

Also in this case, the “Approval Code” will be applied to those responsible.”

Juve FC Says

Racism is sickening and we cannot allow it to continue in this day and age.

Our fans in the stands must know that they cannot continue to act racially towards opposing players because that will happen to our players in other stadiums as well.

Even if that isn’t the case, racism should not be a part of our culture and this incident is embarrassing.