Juventus releases the expected return date for McKennie

Juventus has announced that Weston McKennie is expected to be out of action for at least two months after he fractured his ankle against Villarreal.

The American was at the end of a very rough tackle which sent him to the ground and he couldn’t continue the game.

The club sent him for an x-ray immediately after the match and it was confirmed he had suffered a serious injury.

He fractured the 2nd and 3rd metatarsal bones of his left foot and would now spend some time away from football while recovering from the setback.

A club statement reads: “Weston McKennie also underwent further investigations at J|Medical which confirmed the presence of a compound fracture of the 2nd and 3rd metatarsal bones of his left foot. The initial recovery time is expected to be approximately eight weeks.”

Losing McKennie will come as a tremendous blow to Max Allegri as the manager enjoys the best of the midfielder.

The American had looked out of place in the Juve first team at the start of this season, but he gradually worked his way back into contention with some impressive performances.

His absence would be a big miss, but the Bianconeri have some good options to replace him in the starting XI.