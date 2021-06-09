Juventus relieved as Sarri finally joins another club

Juventus is set to receive some financial relief after Maurizio Sarri was named as the new manager at Lazio

The Bianconeri fired the former Chelsea boss last summer after one season at the helm in Turin.

While he may have been sacked, he was technically still being employed by the club until he finds a new job.

The Bianconeri negotiated with him to end his contract, but they weren’t successful and he has remained on their payroll since that time.

He has a year left on his Juve contract, but they will be saved from paying him after confirmation that he is now the new Lazio boss.

The Laziali has announced his appointment officially citing a Tweet from the clubs’ official Twitter page, a cigar, which is apparently an indication that he is the new coach and of course, the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed the news.

The former Napoli boss is highly rated in Italy after winning the Europa League with Chelsea and Serie A with Juventus.

As the financial troubles caused by the coronavirus pandemic deepen in Italy, Juve will be happy to learn about this development as it saves them some money.

Max Allegri will expect the club to give him a good transfer kitty to add some quality players to his ranks this summer and saving money on Sarri’s wages can only help.