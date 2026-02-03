Kenan Yildiz featured for only the first half of Juventus’ weekend match against Parma, with concerns quickly emerging that he may have suffered a serious injury. The attacker was unable to continue after the interval, prompting immediate attention from the club’s medical staff and raising questions about his availability in the coming weeks.

The issue was identified as an abductor problem, which prevented him from playing on. Juventus were keen for Yildiz to undergo further tests to determine the extent of the injury and to establish how long he might be unavailable. Given his importance to the team this season, there was understandable anxiety around his condition.

Injury concern during the Parma match

Yildiz has been one of Juventus’ standout performers during the current campaign and has played a significant role in their recent success. Losing him to a long spell on the sidelines would have represented a major setback for the club at a crucial stage of the season. As a result, the initial signs during the Parma match caused concern among supporters and staff alike.

From the player’s perspective, Yildiz is eager to remain on the pitch whenever possible. He is aware of the influence he has within the team and understands that regular game time allows him to continue driving strong performances. His technical ability and attacking presence have given Juventus a valuable edge, and he will be keen to return as soon as he is deemed fit.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Positive update on recovery

There has since been a more encouraging development regarding his condition. According to Tuttojuve, the injury is not as serious as first feared. The report indicates that the abductor problem is less severe than initially suspected, which suggests that Yildiz could return to action sooner than expected.

This update will come as a significant relief for Juventus, who know how difficult it would be to replace his contribution at this point in the season. With the club pushing to maintain momentum, the prospect of having Yildiz back available in the near future offers reassurance. While caution will remain a priority, the latest assessment provides optimism that the attacker’s absence will be brief rather than prolonged.