Juventus could receive a somewhat unexpected €20 million as Arthur Melo and Kaio Jorge are tipped to seal transfers in 2026.

The two Brazilians arrived in Turin with much fanfare, but neither was able to leave a significant mark at the Allianz Stadium.

Nevertheless, both stars are enjoying a career revival in their home country, something that the Old Lady should benefit from.

Arthur Melo finally set to leave Juventus on permanent transfer

Arthur joined Juventus in the summer of 2020 on a controversial swap deal that saw Miralem Pjanic depart towards Barcelona.

The 29-year-old endured two forgettable campaigns in Continassa, marred by injury problems. He then had a woeful loan stint at Liverpool, followed by more encouraging spells at Fiorentina and Girona, but they weren’t enough to earn him a permanent move.

Last summer, the midfielder returned to his original club, Gremio, and he’s been enjoying a genuine career resurgence, registering impressive stats in both phases of the game.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Brazilian club is adamant about keeping the deep-lying playmaker at home beyond his loan stint.

The pink newspaper reveals that Arthur’s current book value at Juventus is circa €10 million, which is the figure that the Bianconeri are requesting to part ways with the player in January and avoid making a capital loss.

However, this figure will decrease to €6.5 million in the summer, which could be a reasonable price for Gremio.

Juventus will benefit from 30% sell-on fee on Kaio Jorge

Unlike Artur, Kaio Jorge is no longer on Juve’s books, as the club had already sold him to Cruzeiro in the summer of 2024 for €7 million.

Nevertheless, the striker has found his form again in his home country, and he even earned his senior debut with the national team last year.

The source reveals that Flamengo are keen to sign the 23-year-old, putting €32 million on the table. The two Brazilian clubs could eventually reach an agreement on even higher figures, so GdS believes Juventus could end up receiving a €12 million boost thanks to their 30% sell-on fee.

Therefore, between Arthur and Kaio, the Bianconeri might end up pocketing around €20 million in 2026.