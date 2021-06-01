Juventus relying on Euro 2020 to boost some of their players’ values

When Euro 2020 kickstarts on June 11th, no less than twelve Juventus players will take part in the continental festival.

As always, these international tournaments offer a great opportunity for the clubs to discover some new emerging talents, but it could also serve as a platform that can help in advertising some of their unwanted players.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are hoping that the summer competition would help them in boosting the transfer values of some of their players – especially those who didn’t feature enough during the season.

First on the list is Merih Demiral. The Turkey international was down in Andrea Pirlo’s pecking order, and barely played as a starter. However, the former Sassuolo man is an essential player for his national team.

The 23-year-old seems to have one foot outside of the club, and he has no shortage of suitors. But the Bianconeri management needs him to deliver the goods in June in order to receive some hefty transfer fees.

Moreover, Aaron Ramsey remains one of the biggest disappointments of the Fabio Paratici era. After two underwhelming campaigns in Turin, the club is ready to sell him.

However, the midfielder needs to put up some solid shifts with Wales in order to reignite the fading interest in him.

On another note, Federico Bernardeschi and Wojciech Szczesny are not officially on the market, but they can still leave the club for the right offers – especially the latter, as his departure could help the club in their pursuit of Gianluigi Donnarumma.