Juventus relying on Raiola’s help to secure young Ajax star

Despite improving the midfield department with the signatures of Manuel Locatelli and Denis Zakaria, Juventus are yet to complete the jigsaw.

While watching the Bianconeri’s performances this season, one would notice an obvious lack of creativity within the team – especially when Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa are out injured.

Therefore, Federico Cherubini and company will attempt to bolster Max Allegri’s midfield with another signing next summer.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Ryan Gravenberch remains high on the Old Lady’s shortlist.

The 19-year-old rose through the ranks of the Ajax academy to become a pillar within the first team.

Nonetheless, his contract with the Dutch champions will expire in 2023, which means that next summer could be the Lancers’ last chance to make a profit out of his sale.

The source adds that Bayern Munich – amongst other top European clubs – are also interested in the Netherlands international.

However, Gravenberch is represented by Mino Raiola, and Juventus will try to capitalize on their amicable relationship with the super-agent to secure the player’s services.

This season, the midfielder has contributed in a single goal and three assists in his 22 league appearances thus far.

He has also played in seven Champions League fixtures this term, providing an assist in the process.