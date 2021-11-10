Juventus remain amongst the elite clubs in terms of jersey-sponsorship money

Despite the ongoing financial crisis, Juventus remain one of the European leaders in terms of money generated from sponsorship deals.

According to Global Data via ilBianconero, the Turin-based club earns 54.97 million dollars per year from their sponsorship deal with Jeep.

This makes the Bianconeri only second behind Manchester United in terms of jersey-sponsorship deals signed from 2020 onwards.

The Red Devils are in the lead, as their recent deal with TeamViewer provides them with 66.55 millions on yearly basis.

The Top 10 includes four other Serie A clubs in Inter, Roma, Milan and Lazio.

Here’s the list of the 10 deals signed since 2020:

1. Manchester United – TeamViewer: $ 66.55 million

2. Juventus – Jeep: 54.97

3. Leipzig – RedBull: 39.3

4. Inter – Socios.com Chiliz: 23.57

5. Atletico Madrid – Plus500 : 20

6. Roma – DigitalBits: 14.5

7. Milan – Emirates: 13.98

8. Lazio – Binasce: 11.55

9. Everton – Case: 11.4

10. Borussia Monchengladbach – FlatexDegiro 11.25

Juve FC say

While it’s certainly refreshing to see Juventus amongst the first two, we should remember that this list only includes the deals what were signed in the recent two years, which explains the absence of several top European giants.

On another note, the Old Lady conducted the deal at a time when Cristiano Ronaldo was present at the club, so one would wonder how the figures will vary after losing the Portuguese’s worldwide appeal.

Moreover, Jeep is currently owned EXOR, the holding company that was established by the Agnelli family, which partially explains the high figures.