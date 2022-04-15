Juventus remain determined to sign two exciting Serie A stars

Juventus continues to monitor the best players in Serie A as they bid to improve their squad under Max Allegri.

The gaffer returned to the club in the summer, two seasons after he left, and he inherited a squad that is worse than he left it behind.

The club will now improve the group’s quality when the transfer window reopens, and two players in Serie A might join them.

Tutto Sport, as reported by Calciomercato, claims they want to sign Udinese’s Nahuel Molina and Sassuolo’s Giacomo Raspadori.

Both players are making waves in the competition and they will be the right fit for the Bianconeri.

Molina plays as a right-back and he will give Juve a more accomplished and natural option for that position.

Raspadori could become the ideal striker to partner Dusan Vlahovic in Juve’s attack, with the future of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata appearing uncertain.

These two players have looked good at their present clubs and a move to Juve should make them even better.

Under Max Allegri, they will compete with some of the finest players and that should push them to do even better in their careers.

It would be interesting to see if Juve will have the money to spend on both players.