Chelsea have reportedly entered the race for Manchester United wantaway Jadon Sancho, but Juventus remains his most likely destination.

According to The Telegraph, the Blues are plotting a late swoop for the 24-year-old. Despite having an abundance of players at Enzo Maresca’s court, the Chelsea management is still seeking reinforcement.

The West Londoners could offer the services of Raheem Sterling in exchange for his compatriot Sancho in what would be a prestigious swap deal between the two Premier League rivals.

The source claims that the Red Devils are keen to offload the former Borussia Dortmund star. Despite clearing the air with his manager Erik ten Hag earlier in the summer, the winger remains low on the pecking order.

Nevertheless, Man United have yet to receive an official bid from Chelsea thus far.

Hence, the English newspaper insists that a move to Juventus remains much more plausible at this stage. After all, the Bianconeri are currently in advanced talks with United over the England international.

The Serie A giants have already acquired the services of Nico Gonzalez and Francisco Conceicao over the last 48 hours, but the management is still looking to further strengthen Thiago Motta’s wing department with another addition.

Sancho has been plying his trade at Old Trafford since 2021, but hasn’t been able to recapture the magic of his earlier stint at Dortmund.

His contract with United is valid until June 2026, while his hefty wages remain a major hurdle for the Bianconeri who are hoping to sign the player on an initial loan deal.