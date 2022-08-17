This summer, Chelsea have been cleaning the closet by offloading some of the players who haven’t exactly fulfilled their potential at the Stamford Bridge. Thus, Romelu Lukaku was allowed to rejoin Inter, while Timo Werner made his return to RB Leipzig.

The next name on the chopping block could be Christian Pulisic. The American joined the Blues in 2019 following an exciting spell at Borussia Dortmund. However, he has been unable to cement himself a starting role under Thomas Tuchel.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle United are now leading the race for the USMNT star. The Premier League side has been bolstering its ranks with newcomers since the takeover from the mega-rich Saudi owners.

But while the Magpies have the financial means to pull off the transfer, Pulisic could be tempted by his other reported suitors who would offer him the chance to feature in the Champions League.

The source names Juventus as one of the winger’s admirers, alongside AC Milan and Atletico Madrid.

Juve FC say

After signing Angel Di Maria and Filip Kostic, the hypothesis of adding yet another winger in the same summer sounds unlikely. Instead, the Bianconeri will mostly focus on their more urgent needs, mainly a new striker and a deep-lying playmaker.

Moreover, with Federico Chiesa working on his return in the upcoming months, Max Allegri will arguably have enough depth to cover the flanks.