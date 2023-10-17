With club captain Danilo out of action for several weeks, Juventus could do with a morale boost.

In the last match before the international break, the Bianconeri contended the Derby della Mole in the absence of star strikers Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa.

While technical director Cristiano Giuntoli hinted at the Serbian’s recovery, he remained coy on the Italian.

The 25-year-old received a call-up for the Italian national team but returned home when Luciano Spalletti’s staff ruled out a recovery ahead of the England showdown.

But according to Tuttosport, Juventus remain optimistic about recovering Chiesa ahead of Sunday’s big contest against Milan.

The Bianconeri will travel to Milan on the weekend for a clash against the Serie A leaders at the San Siro Stadium.

As the source tells it, test results never spotted an injury, but the player is still feeling some pain.

The report also suggests that Chiesa might still be suffering the mental effect of the devastating injury he sustained in January 2022 which ruled him out of action for ten months.

Nevertheless, Juventus still believe that the winger-turned-striker will shrug off the knock and make a timely return to action. He could even land a spot in the starting formation.

Chiesa has been playing as a second striker in Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 formation. He’s already finding success in his newly-adopted role, bagging four goals since the start of the season.