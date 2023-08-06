Between possible incomers and expected departures, uncertainty is still looming over Max Allegri’s midfield department. For their part, Fabio Miretti and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia are somewhat lost in the shuffle.

The two midfielders took part in the club’s US summer tour. But it’s unclear whether they’ll remain in Turin by September.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, the Bianconeri are taking their time before making a decision on the duo’s future in the next few weeks.

As the source explains, the club would like to evaluate the situation based on possible arrivals and departures. The management will also monitor the conditions of the currently injured midfielders (Rabiot, Fagioli, Rovella and Pogba).

With several question marks in the middle of the park, Miretti and Nicolussi Caviglia must remain patient Juventus will bide their time before deciding their fates.

In the meantime, Salernitana remain in the fray. As the source explains, the Granata would like to host both youngsters next season.

For his part, Nicolussi Caviglia had spent the second half of last season at the Arechi Stadium. So we shall see if there will be another chapter in the 23-year-old’s adventure in Salerno.

As for Miretti, the 19-year-old has another suitor in the shape of Monza. The youngster has been part of Allegri’s first team since April 2022.

But after struggling to cement a starting role last season, the teenager could leave the nest on a temporary basis in search of more playing time.