Juventus remains confident ahead of today’s verdict

Journalist Nicolo Schira insists Juventus is confident they will win their appeal to get the deducted 15 points reinstated today.

The black and whites insist they have done nothing wrong after being punished for their use of capital gains.

Some of its former executives were also punished, a decision which suggests the club has done something seriously bad.

Juve has continued to plead its innocence; today, they expect a positive verdict.

As everyone awaits the outcome of the appeal, Schira reveals the mood around the Allianz Stadium is confident.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juventus front remains yesterday’s trust for the cancellation of -15, even if the Sports Guarantee Board could ask the Court of Appeal to reformulate the sentence. At that point from -15 you would go back to the initial -9 of Chinè or penalty would become a fine ( article 31 )”

Juve FC Says

This has been a tough season for us on and off the field and we are hopeful today’s verdict will favour us.

If the points are returned, it will serve as a huge morale booster for the players who have worked hard to earn them.

They will now confidently play their remaining league games, knowing they are getting what they deserve.