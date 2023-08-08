Nicolo Zaniolo’s return to Serie A during this transfer window remains a strong possibility, as Galatasaray prepares for potential offers to secure his services.

Zaniolo had departed Serie A in January after failing to attract interest from top-tier clubs. Since then, he has enjoyed a successful stint in Turkey.

Speculation has arisen regarding his potential return to Italy, with teams like Lazio and AC Milan reportedly vying with Juventus to secure his signature, each willing to pay a fee for his acquisition.

Zaniolo, a lifelong fan of Juventus, has openly expressed his affection for the club during the summer, while also emphasising his contentment in Turkey.

Although Juventus is presently focused on other targets, a report from Calciomercato indicates that they are the frontrunners to bring Zaniolo back. Moreover, bookmakers in Italy are also inclined to predict that Juventus will make the move a reality.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is fantastic and a very technical player who will solve many of our attacking problems if we add him to our squad.

But we have several attackers now, with some of them struggling to adapt to the demands of the team.

We must be sure he would seamlessly fit into the system of Max Allegri before making a move for him.