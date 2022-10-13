Juventus remains in the top ten of UEFA rankings

Juventus has remained inside the top ten in the latest UEFA rankings. The Bianconeri have won one and lost three Champions League games this season. It is now almost certain they will not make the next round of the competition.

When the group stage draw was made, we expected them and PSG to make the knockout stages. But that honour goes to Benfica and the French club as things stand, and Juve risks finishing below Maccabi Haifa.

This terrible European campaign should have affected their UEFA rankings. However, a report on Calciomercato reveals it hasn’t, and it even shows they remain the top Italian club.

Max Allegri’s side is currently 8th on the rankings of European teams, and they did not change position from the last time, according to the report.

Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Chelsea occupy the top four spots.

Juve FC Says

This ranking doesn’t seem to reflect our current struggles, which is not necessarily a bad thing.

But our players must not be carried away, and they must understand that we are having a terrible term.

Things must get better, and only they can get us out of this rotten situation.

Hopefully, that embarrassing loss in Israel will make them sit up and perform better.