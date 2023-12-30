Lloyd Kelly’s potential move to Juventus has not been widely discussed in recent weeks, leading to speculation that the club may have opted against adding him to their squad. Instead, Juventus has reportedly focused on other transfer targets, which have been the primary subjects of discussion.

Despite the apparent shift in focus, Tuttojuve reveals that Kelly remains a target for Juventus. The defender continues to perform well for Bournemouth, and with no new deal in sight, he could be available as a free agent at the end of the season.

Bournemouth seems resigned to losing Kelly, providing Juventus with an opportunity to secure his signature. With Juventus expected to part ways with Alex Sandro at the end of the season, Kelly could serve as a suitable replacement for the Brazilian. His left-footed versatility allows him to play in either the left-back role or as a left centre-back, fitting well into Juventus’ tactical system.

Juve FC Says

Kelly has been on our radar for some time and it remains unclear why we have not accelerated our interest in the last few months.

However, there is no need to rush, as he is expected to join us as a free agent at the end of this season, not next month.