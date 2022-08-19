Juventus remains interested in a move for Marko Arnautovic even though their first choice attacking target is Memphis Depay.
The Bianconeri have been targeting a move for Depay in the last few weeks as they search for an attacker that can support Dusan Vlahovic.
The Dutchman can cancel his contract with Barcelona and become a free agent.
This makes him an attractive addition to the Bianconeri squad, and talks have been ongoing between the club and his entourage.
But Barcelona is struggling to agree on a severance package with the former Lyon player, and it could scupper the deal.
Juve knows this is possible, and the Bianconeri are keeping Arnautovic in their plans.
If a move for Depay fails, a report on Tuttosport claims they will turn their attention towards a move for the Bologna man.
Arnautovic has proven that he can be a top striker in Serie A, and that will make his transition to Juve smooth.
He is also a centre-forward, so he is closer to an alternative to Vlahovic than Depay is.
However, Depay can play in more attacking roles than just being a centre-forward.
The Dutchman has a lot of experience in European football and is much younger than Arnautovic.
Both of them will do a job at Juve, but Depay is our first choice for a reason.
