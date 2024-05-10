Leonardo Spinazzola remains on Juventus’ radar as his contract with AS Roma nears its expiration.

The left-back joined Daniele de Rossi’s team from Juventus and has remained an important player for them over the years.

Although an extension was expected last season, it never materialised, and he seemed to be heading towards the exit door at Roma under Jose Mourinho.

However, since Daniele de Rossi became the latest Roma manager, things have changed, and the current coach wants Spinazzola to stay.

Juve has been monitoring the situation, hoping to add him to their squad for free when his contract expires at the end of this campaign.

With Juventus set to release Alex Sandro at the end of this season due to his below-par performances, they are in the market for a new left-back.

Spinazzola, with his impressive profile, remains a top target for Juventus. According to a report on Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri are keen on adding him to their squad at the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

Spinazzola is a fine left-back, and we cannot forget how superb he was at Euro 2020 before suffering an injury.

If he could reach that level of performance on our books, we would have solved our left-back problems by signing him.